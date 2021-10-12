Parisi Gray Wealth Management Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.91. The company had a trading volume of 442,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.