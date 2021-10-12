Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 1,674 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.54. 92,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

