Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 857,580 shares of company stock worth $323,022,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.74. 76,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,031. The company has a market capitalization of $342.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

