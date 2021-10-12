Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to Buy at Melius

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

NYSE PH opened at $287.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.45. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $266,947,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

