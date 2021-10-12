ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.46 million and $524.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.47 or 1.00241913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00060630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001789 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00488466 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

