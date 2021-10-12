Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRKA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 7,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

