Patientory One Day Volume Hits $590.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $590.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00216318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094085 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

