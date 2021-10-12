PAX Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32,741.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

