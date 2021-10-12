PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,957,000 after buying an additional 118,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,800,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after buying an additional 213,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,524. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

