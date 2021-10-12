PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $43.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,735.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,791.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,525.48. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

