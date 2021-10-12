PAX Financial Group LLC Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,895 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

