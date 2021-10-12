PAX Financial Group LLC Has $35.76 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,871. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

