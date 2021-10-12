PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.