PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.33. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,329. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average is $165.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

