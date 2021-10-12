PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

