PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. 12,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

