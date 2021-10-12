PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,132. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.34 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

