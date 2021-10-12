PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 9,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,319. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

