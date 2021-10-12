PAYCENT Price Down 27.7% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $137,691.88 and approximately $97.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00222898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00094139 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

