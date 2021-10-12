Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Paycom Software worth $98,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $521.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.90 and its 200 day moving average is $404.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

