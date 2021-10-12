Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

PAYC stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,038. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $521.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

