Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.
PAYC stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,038. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $521.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.42.
In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
