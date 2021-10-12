Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $444.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Payoneer Global.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $39,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $32,578,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.20.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
