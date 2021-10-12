PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 5.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 167,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,878,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.60. The stock had a trading volume of 217,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $300.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

