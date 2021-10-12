Pearson (PSO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pearson (NYSE: PSO) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2021 – Pearson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2021 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2021 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

9/13/2021 – Pearson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/23/2021 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Get Pearson plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pearson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.