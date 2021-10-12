Pearson (PSO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pearson (NYSE: PSO) in the last few weeks:
- 10/8/2021 – Pearson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/30/2021 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/30/2021 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/24/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “
- 9/13/2021 – Pearson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/23/2021 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
