PECULIUM (PCL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.95 Million

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $1.01 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PECULIUM has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00216888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00094967 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

