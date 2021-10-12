PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 8,262,992 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 42,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $59,774.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 128,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 327,378 shares of company stock valued at $439,784. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.