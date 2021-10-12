PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 8,262,992 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 42,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $59,774.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 128,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 327,378 shares of company stock valued at $439,784. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
