Pendle Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $25.57 million and $1.10 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00119162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.25 or 0.99761929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.41 or 0.05884324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

