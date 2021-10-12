PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

