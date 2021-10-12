Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 588.37, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day moving average of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,996 shares of company stock valued at $14,074,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

