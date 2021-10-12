Peony (PNY) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $12.70 million and $62,812.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 36,000,399 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

