Pepemon Pepeballs Trading Up 63.1% Over Last Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $200.16 or 0.00355644 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $2.80 million and $60,258.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00215711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00093947 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

