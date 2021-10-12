PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.