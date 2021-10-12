Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 618.5% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSHG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSHG. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSHG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.51. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

