Permission Coin Hits Market Cap of $46.62 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and approximately $799,613.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,125.55 or 0.99895828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.44 or 0.06203606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

