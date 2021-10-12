PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PetMed Express worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $534.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

