Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 90.1% in September

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 453,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,086. Petrogress has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
Petrogress Company Profile
