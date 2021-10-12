Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 90.1% in September

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 453,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,086. Petrogress has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

