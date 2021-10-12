Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2,055.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,839 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

