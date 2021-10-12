Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3,469.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 401,991 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. 218,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,297,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.