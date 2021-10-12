Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $48.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $787,786,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

