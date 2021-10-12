PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $13.40. PFSweb shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 46,232 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in PFSweb by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 452,019 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 177,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

