Phala.Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00220542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00094615 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

