Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $11,728.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,941,816 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

