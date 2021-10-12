Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $67.38 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Phantasma has a market cap of $67.38 million and $1.14 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,278.97 or 0.99995146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006350 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001802 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00496435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

