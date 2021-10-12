Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 1090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
