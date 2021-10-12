Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 1090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

