PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,069,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHI Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 73,745,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,440,750. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About PHI Group
