PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,069,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHI Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 73,745,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,440,750. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

