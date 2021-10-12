Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PM opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

