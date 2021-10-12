PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in September

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PHXHF remained flat at $$4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHXHF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.