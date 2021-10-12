PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.35

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 39082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

Several research firms recently commented on PHX. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$265.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,590.55. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at C$674,517. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last 90 days.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

