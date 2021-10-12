PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.03

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.03 and traded as high as C$5.26. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 59,324 shares.

PHX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a market cap of C$257.44 million and a PE ratio of 27.17.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,250,000. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,590.55. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last ninety days.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

