Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.55

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.55 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.26). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 493,093 shares traded.

The company has a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.89. The firm has a market cap of £527.89 million and a PE ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

